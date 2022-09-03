Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

NYSE:OXM opened at $92.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.02. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $119.50. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 79,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

