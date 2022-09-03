PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.04–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.00 million-$94.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.59 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.10 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.04.

PagerDuty stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,489,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,026. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,291,995.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,291,995.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $629,904.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $460,777.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,939,000 after buying an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,643,000 after buying an additional 24,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,479,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 8.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,417,000 after buying an additional 87,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after buying an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

