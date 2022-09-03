Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 117,967 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,967 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $175,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 81,523 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 38,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.19. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $427.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

