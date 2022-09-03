Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Rush Enterprises worth $12,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $2,320,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after acquiring an additional 52,675 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 0.2 %

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Shares of RUSHA opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.09 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 14.24%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

Featured Articles

