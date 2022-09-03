Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $10.76 Million Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,196 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $10,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in ArcBest by 46.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the first quarter worth approximately $650,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in ArcBest by 7.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCB. Cowen decreased their target price on ArcBest to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens increased their price target on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.44.

In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARCB stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average is $79.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.59.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

