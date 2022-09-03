Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $12.30 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ally Financial worth $12,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,474 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Price Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $32.69 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.