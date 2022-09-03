Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 32.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 41.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,136,000 after purchasing an additional 45,018 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $140.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.12 and a 200 day moving average of $133.58. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,476 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,205 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

