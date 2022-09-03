PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2,712.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $91.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The company has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

