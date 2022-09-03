Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,174 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,372,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,968 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,951,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,842 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,205. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $53.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.09.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.099 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%.

