Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,330 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 94.6% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 38,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5,176.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 262,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 519,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,138,000 after purchasing an additional 120,896 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,859,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,382,587. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.