Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 247 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $157.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,526,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,863,964. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.57. The firm has a market cap of $310.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

