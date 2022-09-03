PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
NYSE ISD opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $16.66.
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
