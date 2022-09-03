PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ISD opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

Institutional Trading of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 82,176 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,382 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 71,787 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.