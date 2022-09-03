PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Announces Dividend of $0.12

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 66,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Featured Articles

