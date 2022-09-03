Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEMKT:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

PDO stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71.

Get Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie Ann Meggers bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $100,230.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDO. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,548,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after acquiring an additional 721,407 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,280,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,172,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,915,000 after purchasing an additional 194,264 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000.

(Get Rating)

Yuma Energy, Inc, formerly Pyramid Oil Company (Pyramid), is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. It acquires interests in land and producing properties through acquisition and lease, on which it drills and/or operates crude oil or natural gas wells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.