Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEMKT:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
PDO stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Julie Ann Meggers bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $100,230.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Institutional Trading of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
