PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PML opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $15.14.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PML. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

