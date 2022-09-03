PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:PML opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $15.14.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
