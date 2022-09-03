PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PMX opened at $9.17 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 258,533 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 26,692 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 98,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,870 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 468.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.