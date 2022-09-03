Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $93.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.73.

Pinduoduo Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ PDD opened at $72.19 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth $380,782,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth $266,519,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,957,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,866.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,799,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,840 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

