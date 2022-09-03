PlayFuel Achieves Market Cap of $778,036.97 (PLF)

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a market cap of $778,036.97 and $152.00 worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io.

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

