Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Popular by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 756,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,049,000 after purchasing an additional 273,996 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 130.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,732,000 after purchasing an additional 212,813 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,551,000 after purchasing an additional 236,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $405,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,183,187.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,856. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Popular Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BPOP. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

BPOP stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.78.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

