Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Porsche Automobil Trading Up 4.9 %

ETR PAH3 opened at €72.80 ($74.29) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €67.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €75.32. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of €59.06 ($60.27) and a 52 week high of €97.66 ($99.65). The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 18.33, a current ratio of 26.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.