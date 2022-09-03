PowerPool (CVP) Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges

PowerPool (CVP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $13.65 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PowerPool

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,050,430 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp.

Buying and Selling PowerPool

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

