Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.32 Million Stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,143 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSMB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 585.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 742,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 634,540 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 726,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after buying an additional 23,812 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 573,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 84,370 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 297,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 110,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.79. 104,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,666. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.01. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $21.00.

