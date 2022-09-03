Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 5,626 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.2% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 30,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,239.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,562 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 272,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Trading Down 1.7 %

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.22. 34,893,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,207,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

