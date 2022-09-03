Principle Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,898 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.
ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.59. 25,414,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,738,879. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.27.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.