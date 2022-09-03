Principle Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,898 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.59. 25,414,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,738,879. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.27.

