Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 3,083 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Renasant Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 498 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 50,931 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,329,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.28.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.9 %

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

COST stock traded down $10.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $519.11. 1,901,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

