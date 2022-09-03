Project Pai (PAI) Trading Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $6,238.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Project Pai has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,814,658,169 coins and its circulating supply is 1,611,567,368 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Project Pai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

