PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from PTT Exploration and Production Public’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 4.06%.

About PTT Exploration and Production Public

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in the gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; and the provision of petroleum-related technology, human resource support, treasury center, technology, and solar power businesses, as well as renewable energy and related activities.

