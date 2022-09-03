Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Children’s Place, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Children’s Place in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $7.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.51. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $549.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.97.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.86). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Children’s Place

In related news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Children’s Place by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Children’s Place by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

