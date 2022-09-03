Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $5.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.40. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $20.22 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $20.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.75 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CSL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.00.

CSL stock opened at $295.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.17. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $195.04 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

