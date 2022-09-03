Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Yamaha Motor in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Yamaha Motor’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Yamaha Motor Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Yamaha Motor has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $29.25.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.44%.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

