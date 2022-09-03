QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Barings LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,430 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $128.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.22 and a 200 day moving average of $143.73.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

