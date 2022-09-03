Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 6.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NX stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $709.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.30. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $146,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,121,000 after purchasing an additional 75,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 539,996 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.