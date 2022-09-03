Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 981 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 156.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,796,302,000 after purchasing an additional 664,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,620,762,000 after acquiring an additional 54,510 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,526,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $626,941,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $646,546,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 741,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of WST opened at $291.35 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $275.89 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.