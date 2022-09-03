Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 124.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 24,238 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.1% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,086,000 after buying an additional 29,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.67.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

