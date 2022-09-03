Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $589,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.87. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $101.57.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

