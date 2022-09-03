Quark (QRK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,287.00

Quark (QRK) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Quark has a market cap of $557,022.32 and approximately $22,287.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 281,339,252 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info.

Buying and Selling Quark

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

