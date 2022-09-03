QuarkChain (QKC) Price Reaches $0.0099 on Major Exchanges

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $63.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,831.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00132138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034638 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022188 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.