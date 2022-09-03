Quent Capital LLC Buys 4,031 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 1,271.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 698.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in New York Times in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYT opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.01.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $555.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. New York Times’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cannonball Research downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

