Quent Capital LLC Buys 734 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,212,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,512,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,176,000 after purchasing an additional 573,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,437,000 after acquiring an additional 100,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 19.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,969,000 after acquiring an additional 481,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,852,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,132,000 after acquiring an additional 164,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.47. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.30.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

