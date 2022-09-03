Quent Capital LLC Grows Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,044 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of GDS by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,960 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of GDS by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,556,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,392,000 after acquiring an additional 658,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,383,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDS. Nomura cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.97.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.39. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $344.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.75 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 18.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

