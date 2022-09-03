Quent Capital LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Robert Half International by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE RHI opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average is $95.25. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

