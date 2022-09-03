Quent Capital LLC Sells 621 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $149.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.02. The company has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

