Quent Capital LLC Sells 625 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $454,451,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $254,716,000 after buying an additional 2,061,479 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in HP by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,919 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,495,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,330,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $35.41. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. HP’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,750. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

