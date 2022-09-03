Quent Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,486,000 after purchasing an additional 49,969 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,264,000 after buying an additional 154,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $5,948,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,197,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,033,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,945 shares of company stock valued at $67,637,415 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $168.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.18.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

