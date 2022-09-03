QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.50.
QuinStreet Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $624.58 million, a P/E ratio of -129.99 and a beta of 1.02.
QuinStreet Company Profile
QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.
