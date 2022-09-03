QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $624.58 million, a P/E ratio of -129.99 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

