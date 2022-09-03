Railgun Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $33.65 Million (RAIL)

Railgun (RAIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Railgun has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Railgun coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00002966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Railgun has a total market capitalization of $33.65 million and $307,473.00 worth of Railgun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Railgun Profile

RAIL is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. Railgun’s total supply is 57,500,000 coins. Railgun’s official Twitter account is @railgun_project.

Buying and Selling Railgun

According to CryptoCompare, “Railgun is a collection of smart contracts that verify zero-knowledge proofs, allowing users to make send or receive transactions without revealing any assets, amounts, or identities and interact with smart contracts such as those used for DEX trading, yield farming and other dApps (decentralized Apps), in much the same way. Telegram “

