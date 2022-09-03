Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KLDW opened at $35.29 on Friday. Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $49.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85.

