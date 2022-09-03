Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FALN opened at $25.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $30.44.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.