Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Invests $31,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 690 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 53,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $36.18 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

