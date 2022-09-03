Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 211,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 196,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 102,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Trading Down 1.3 %

GNL stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -190.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -2,285.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.